Iconic Ivan the Terrible Painting Attacked in Moscow Gallery

A man was arrested by Moscow authorities after attacking one of Russia’s most iconic paintings with a metal pole on Friday, severely damaging it. The canvas, Ilya Repin’s Ivan the Terrible and His Son Ivan on November 16, 1581, 1885, depicts the infamous czar embracing his son after delivering a fatal head wound to him, presumably with the staff that lies on the floor nearby. The thirty-seven-year-old suspect, whom Russian authorities arrested for damaging a cultural artifact, said he “became overwhelmed by something” after drinking a hundred grams of vodka at the café of Moscow’s Tretyakov Gallery. Emboldened by the drink and the conviction that the canvas’s portrayal was historically inaccurate, he picked up a pole used to prevent visitors from getting too close and struck through the work’s protective glass, marring the canvas in three areas (the heads and hands of the subjects were spared).

The frenzied scene of filicide that Repin captured has been contested by President Vladimir Putin and many Russian nationalists, who have recently demanded that the work be taken down. Their protest emerged after a popular campaign in Russia to improve Ivan the Terrible’s posthumous public image. The initiative—which many see as part of a revisionist agenda of Putin’s to make Russian history more patriotic—was encapsulated in a blockbuster show in 2015 near the Kremlin devoted to rebranding the sixteenth-century czar. The next year, the first public monument to Ivan in Russia was installed in Oryol.

“The painting is badly damaged, the canvas is ripped in three places in the central part…The falling glass also damaged the frame,” the gallery said in a statement. “Luckily, the most valuable images, those of the faces and hands of the czar and prince were not damaged.” The incident is not the first time the work has been vandalized. When it was last attacked—a man with a knife slashed it thrice in 1913—the Russian realist restored it himself.