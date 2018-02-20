Idrissa Ouedraogo (1954–2018)

Idrissa Ouedraogo, the Burkinabé filmmaker whose 1990 familial drama, Tilaï (The Law), received the Cannes Jury prize that same year, has died, writes Christopher Vourlias of Variety. The president of Burkina Faso, Roch Marc Christian Kabore, said that the country “has lost a filmmaker of immense talent,” who “truly contributed to turning the spotlight on Burkinabé and African cinema beyond our borders.”

The artist was a student in Russia before moving to Paris, where studied at the renowned Institut des hautes études cinématographiques. In 1985, he graduated from the Sorbonne with a degree in film studies. After his schooling, he came back to Burkina Faso and created Yam Daabo (The Choice, 1986) and Yaaba (Grandmother, 1989). The latter, about a young man who falls in love with a much older woman believed to be a witch, was awarded the FIPRESCI Prize in Cannes in 1989. Ouedraogo also worked in the theater—he directed a version of Aimé Césaire’s 1963 play, The Tragedy of King Christophe, at the Comédie-Française in Paris.

The artist directed nine feature films. Among them are Karim and Sala (1991), Le Cri du cœur (The Heart's Cry, 1994), and La Colère des dieux (Anger of the Gods, 2003). He has also directed eleven short films, and spent the last several years working in television. According to the Ouedraogo’s longtime friend, Keith Shiri, the artist, who had not made a feature in more than a decade, was looking forward to a return to filmmaking after a fruitful teaching stint at the Ouaga Film Lab, a film academy in Ouagadougou. “He was about to come back again,” Shiri said. “All of a sudden, he’s gone.”