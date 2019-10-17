Imma Prieto Appointed Director of Spain’s Es Baluard Museum

Independent curator Imma Prieto has been selected as the next director of Es Baluard Museu d’Art Modern and Contemporani de Palma on the Spanish island of Mallorca, effective immediately. She succeeds Nekane Aramburu, who led the museum from 2013 to 2019, and will have a four-year contract with the option of extending her directorship for two more years.

Prieto, a writer and professor of contemporary art and new media at the ERAM School of Girona University, has organized exhibitions and other curatorial projects at venues such as the TempArtSpace in New York City; Palazzo Ca’Tron in Venice; the Museu Nacional d’Art de Catalunya in Bareclona; and the Fundación Miró in Barcelona. She writes regularly for the newspaper La Vanguardia and its supplement Cultura / s as well as for the A*Desk and Campo de Relámpagos. Previously, she served as manager of the European research group European Live Art Archive, which was formed by the Universitat de Girona, the University of Oxford, and the residence of artists Glaugair in Berlin, and in 2017 she made her first documentary Eco de Primera Mort.

The search committee comprised Ferran Barenblit, director of the Museu d'Art Contemporani de Barcelona MACBA; Rosa Ferré, artistic director of Matadero Madrid; Karin Ohlenschläger, director of Laboral Activities; artist Daniel García Andújar; independent curator Neus Cortés; contemporary art specialist Eva Mulet; and independent curator and former director of the Irish Museum of Modern art Enrique Juncosa.

