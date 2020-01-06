Inaugural Henie Onstad Triennial Will Launch in February

Next month, the Henie Onstad Art Center in Norway will hold its first triennial for photography and new media. The exhibition will feature new work by thirty-one international artists and will fill the entire ground floor of the museum. Titled New Visions—a reference László Moholy-Nagy’s theory that photography can capture the world in a manner in which the human eye cannot—the show will run from February 20 to May 16.

“In line with the avant-garde legacy of the Henie Onstad, we are proud to present a new triennial that will showcase recent experimental developments in photography and camera-based art more generally,” said Henie Onstad curator Susanne Østby Sæther, who is collaborating with Behzad Farazollahi and Christian Tunge of Melk, an artist-run gallery in Oslo, to organize the show.

According to a release, the exhibition’s inaugural edition “foregrounds practices that acknowledge the fluctuating and networked condition of contemporary photography and society more generally, while also articulating a keen sensitivity towards the history of photography and art.”

The list of participating artists is as follows:

Morten Andenæs (Norway)

Viktoria Binschtok (Russia)

Lucas Blalock (USA)

Lucile Boiron (France)

Asger Carlsen (Denmark)

Louisa Clement (Germany)

Sara Cwynar (Canada)

Ingrid Eggen (Norway)

Roe Ethridge (USA)

Victoria Fu (USA)

Espen Gleditsch (Norway)

Andrea Grützner (Germany)

Annette Kelm (Germany)

Nico Krijno (South Africa)

Owen Kydd (Canada)

B. Ingrid Olson (USA)

Linn Pedersen (Norway)

Matt Rich (USA)

Erin M. Riley (USA)

Maya Rochat (Switzerland)

Johan Rosenmunthe (Denmark)

Torbjørn Rødland (Norway)

Viviane Sassen (Netherlands)

Paul Mpagi Sepuya (USA)

Timur Si-Qin (Germany)

Wolfgang Tillmans (Germany)

Sara VanDerBeek (USA)

Hannah Whitaker (USA)

Carmen Winant (USA)

Letha Wilson (USA)

Daisuke Yokota (Japan)

