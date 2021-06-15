Inaugural Marian Goodman Gallery Initiative Fellowships Announced

Independent Curators International (ICA) has named four 2021 curatorial research fellows as part of the Marian Goodman Gallery initiative honoring the late curator Okwui Enwezor. Anaïs Duplan of Brooklyn and Iowa City; Negarra A. Kudumu of Seattle; Marie Hélène Pereira of Dakar, Senegal; and Ronald Rose-Antoinette of La Trinité, Martinique, will each receive a $10,000 stipend as well as mentorship and a tailored framework within which to conduct independent research. The fellows will also be able to use as resources ICI’s programs and network of collaborators as they engage in their work.

Open to BIPOC curators living in the US and to curators of African descent based anywhere in the world, the initiative was conceived by filmmaker Steve McQueen as a means of fostering and sustaining a more diverse generation of curators and was launched in January 2021. That the program is named for Enwezor (1963–2019) is fitting: The Nigerian-born curator was a giant in the international art world, widely known for his tireless championing of African art; for challenging the established Eurocentric art narrative by bringing the work of African, Asian, and Latin American artists into predominantly Western institutions; and for embracing a global perspective that ushered in and welcomed new curatorial voices and spurred critical inquiry.

The fellows were selected from a robust field of 141 applicants by Hitomi Iwasaki, director of exhibitions and programs at the Queens Museum; independent curator Tumelo Mosaka, who will serve as the initiative’s lead mentor; and Renaud Proch, executive and artistic director of ICI. Originally, ICI had planned to offer just two fellowships, but after the organization received such a large number of responses from overwhelmingly qualified candidates, McQueen urged and provided support for two additional fellowships.

“We were so inspired by the sheer number and quality of the proposals,” said Proch in a statement. “Being able to offer four fellowships rather than two and double the scope of the program this year has been truly meaningful, and we’re deeply grateful to Steve McQueen for making it possible. This expansion adds to ICI’s already growing program of curatorial fellowships, which are critically necessary to foster new voices in the field.”

