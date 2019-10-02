Inaugural Recipients of BRIC’s $100,000 Colene Brown Art Prize Announced
Last month, Brooklyn’s BRIC announced that it had established a new prize that aims to support underrecognized New York–based visual artists. On Wednesday, it announced the inaugural winners of the prize: Manuel Acevedo, Nicole Awai, Xenobia Bailey, Nona Faustine, Alicia Grullón, Baseera Khan, Heidi Lau, Christopher Myers, Judith Simonian, and Kennedy Yanko. Each recipient will be awarded $10,000.
Underwritten by artist and BRIC board member Deborah Brown in memory of her late mother, Colene Brown, the Colene Brown Art Prize is funded through the Harold and Colene Brown Family Foundation. The 2019 winners were chosen from a pool of fifty artists who were nominated by a cohort of curators, critics, and fellow creatives who live in the city. A selection committee comprising BRIC staffers selected the final ten awardees.
“The Colene Brown Art Prize recipients reflect the diversity of the BRIC community. A wide range of age and origin, we proudly recognize this interdisciplinary group of artists and their important contributions to culture,” said BRIC president Kristina Newman Scott. “We are grateful to our board member Deborah Brown for her generosity and deep understanding of the needs of artists working today.”