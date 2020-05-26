Inaugural Singapore Fair Art SG Postponed to November 2021

Art SG, the Singapore art fair which already pushed back the opening of its inaugural edition by a year, has postponed the event again. Citing the “current uncertainty brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic,” organizers have moved the fair to November 2021. It will now be staged at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre in the center of the city’s financial district during the first week of the month. According to the fair, which is helmed by director Shuyin Yang, the news of the rescheduling was well received by galleries and other partners.

“We fully support this decision which provides leadership and clarity at a time when our art community worldwide needs it most, said Rachel Lehmann, cofounder of Lehmann Maupin Gallery, which has locations in New York, Hong Kong, and Seoul. “It is a decisive step that will ensure Singapore has the quality of fair it deserves. I feel lucky to have traveled throughout Southeast Asia and believe it to be one of the most exciting and dynamic markets in the world—full of so much potential. We look forward to participating in Art SG in 2021 and remain committed to the region.”

While the fair’s artist list has yet to be announced, Richard Koh, founder of Richard Koh Fine Art, which has spaces in Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, and Bangkok, also remarked, “As a gallery founded in this region, Richard Koh Fine Art respects the decision to prioritize the health and safety of galleries, artists and visitors. Postponing the inaugural edition to November 2021 is not only a strategic move that will contribute to the long term success of the fair, but will also give the art world a much better focus on Southeast Asia, one of the most dynamic regions in the world.”

Slated to take place in November 2019, the fair changed its dates to 2020 following requests from galleries and other participants for more time to prepare for the event. The fair faced a setback shortly after it was announced when the MCH Group, the parent company of Art Basel, withdrew from the venture. Art SG was founded by Sandy Angus of Angus Montgomery Arts and Tim Etchells; they were later joined by Magnus Renfrew, co-owner and director of the Taipei Dangdai, following MCH’s departure. UBS, a lead partner of the fair, also expressed its support and said it is looking “forward to continuing our partnership with the fair and playing an active role in the run up to next year’s live event.”

