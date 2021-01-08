Inauguration of Pinault’s Bourse de Commerce Postponed

The Pinault Collection’s Bourse de Commerce, Paris, which was to welcome visitors January 23, has been forced to delay its opening as French prime minister Jean Castex has ordered cultural institutions to remain closed at least until February in an attempt to rein in the new, particularly infectious variant of Covid-19, The Art Newspaper reports.

“All activities and establishments currently closed will remain closed until the end of the month,” Castex said, noting that there would be “no softening” of restrictions leveled on cultural and sports institutions during that period, but that he would reassess the situation on January 20.

This is the fourth time the Bourse de Commerce, which originally planned to greet the public this past summer, has had to delay its opening. The private museum, which houses the contemporary art collection of French luxury goods magnate François Pinault, occupies a circular building near the Louvre that was once a corn exchange. The structure, erected in 1767, domed in 1811, and largely rebuilt in 1889, has been renovated under the direction of architect Tadao Ando. Its opening is widely expected to be Paris’s cultural highlight of the year.

Other French institutions forced to postpone their inaugurations are the Musée Marmottan Monet and the 104 contemporary art centre, both in Paris. The Centre Pompidou Metz has had to delay the opening of its exhibition Aerodream: Architecture, Design and Inflatable Structures, 1950–2020, which was to have opened January 30. Paris’s Musée Rodin and the Musée Picasso continue to hopefully anticipate the February 9 opening of their joint blockbuster exhibition Picasso–Rodin.

