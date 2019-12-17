Independent Art Fair Appoints Ashley R. Harris Executive Director

Independent New York has announced that Ashley R. Harris will become the fair’s first executive director. In the newly created position, Harris will work with cofounder and CEO of Independent Elizabeth Dee, founding curatorial advisor Matthew Higgs, and the rest of the Independent team to continue developing relationships with galleries and institutional partners worldwide. Harris will assume her post in January 2020.

Founded in 2010, Independent takes place annually in New York. Every March, the fair brings together over sixty international galleries and nonprofit organizations. Harris comes to Independent from Sotheby’s, where she has served as marketing director since 2016. With extensive experience in marketing and communication, Harris has a track record of driving the messaging of global brands across the fine art and luxury sectors.

“With the appointment of Ashley Harris, we are entering a new phase of our business,” Dee said in a statement. “Over the course of the decade, our fair has developed in concert with the demand for new forum that prioritizes contemporary collecting, incorporating a true reflection of the arts ecosystem—and now our attention to this area is growing in truly exciting ways. Our vision is to collaborate even more closely with our community, including private collectors, galleries, brands, public museums and foundations toward a future facing culture.”

