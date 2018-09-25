Independent Curators International Announces New Director of Programs

Amanda Parmer has been appointed director of programs at the Independent Curators International (ICI), the organization announced today. Over the past fifteen years, Parmer has organized programming at New York institutions such as The Kitchen, New York Armory, Cleopatra’s, e-flux, and the New Museum, and since 2016 she served as curator at the New School’s Vera List Center for Art and Politics.

In 2014, she established a platform focusing on post-colonial and feminist analyses and approaches to curating, called Parmer. At the ICI, she will be responsible for managing public programs, publications, and exhibitions, as well as advancing professional development opportunities for curators.

“I have long admired ICI for its forward-thinking programs and exhibitions at the forefront of curatorial practice that create local engagement and an international scope of relations,” Parmer said in a statement. “I am eager to work with the curators, artists and art spaces in ICI’s dynamic network to think together about the relationships that art, institutions and pedagogy hold; what physical and discursive spaces are available for the cultural production of our contemporary moment; who has access to these spaces and how might they need to change.”

