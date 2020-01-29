Independent Curators International Appoints Frances Wu Giarratano Deputy Director

Independent Curators International (ICI) has named Frances Wu Giarratano as its new deputy director. Giarratano joins ICI from the American Federation of Arts (AFA), where she served as director of exhibitions. In her new role, she will oversee the day-to-day operations of ICI and work with management on the organization’s longterm strategic plan and future programming.

Prior to working for the AFA, Giarratano was ICI’s associate director of exhibitions. During her tenure with the organization she supervised all of the touring exhibitions, collaborated with more than one-hundred partner institutions, and directed the production of nine publications including Martha Wilson Sourcebook (2011) and Hans Ulrich Obrist’s do it: the compendium (2013). She departed the ICI to become the inaugural deputy director at the Hong Kong–based contemporary arts space Para Site, where she helped secure the largest government grant in the institution’s history, in 2013.

“Fran understands the DNA of ICI. She has been integral in so many collaborations with curators all over the world, and is perfectly positioned to steer the organization through a period of programmatic expansion,” said Renaud Proch, ICI’s executive and artistic director. Giarratano returns to the organization as it prepares for its fiftieth anniversary in 2025.

ALL IMAGES