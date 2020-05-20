Independent Curators International Expands Its Board

Independent Curators International (ICI) has welcomed seven new members to its board: Adam Abdalla, Neil Barclay, Lauren Kelly, Cindy Livingston, Angel Otero, Carol Salmanson, and Christopher Wise. According to the organization, the expansion represents its commitment to supporting the needs of a diverse network of curators and art workers at a time when the art world is facing unprecedented challenges.

Following lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ICI has commissioned reports and oral history projects on the impact of the crisis on creative communities around the world; produced online seminars to encourage the sharing of resources and knowledge among curators; and launched online versions of ICI exhibitions, such as “The Paper Sculpture Manual.” Most recently, ICI helped reactivate “do it,” an exhibition of DIY instructions for artworks from leading artists, musicians, and designers. Based on an ongoing project by Hans Ulrich Obrist, “do it” is now accessible on Google’s Art & Culture platform.

“ICI’s view that curators are the leaders and organizers of their arts communities makes our work in support of their practice during these difficult times even more important,” said Renaud Proch, ICI’s executive and artistic director. “An expanded ICI board of trustees plays a crucial role in supporting the staff and championing international, collaborative, and responsive programs.”

