Indira Allegra and K.R.M. Mooney Win San Francisco Artadia Awards

Artadia, a nonprofit working in several cities nationwide to give unrestricted, curator-driven grants to artists, has announced Indira Allegra and K.R.M. Mooney as the recipients of the 2018 San Francisco Artadia Awards. They will each receive $10,000 in unrestricted funds.

For this year’s eleventh award cycle in San Francisco, the application was open to all visual artists who have been living in the Bay Area for at least two years. Finalists and awardees were selected through a two-tier jury review process, which included A. Will Brown, assistant curator at MOCA Cleveland; Lauren Schell Dickens, curator at San Jose Museum of Art; Allison Ferris, senior curator at Des Moines Art Center, Iowa; and Rachel Jans, assistant curator at San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.

Allegra is a sculptor, performer, and writer investigating memory, haunting, and emotions relating to trauma in her multidisciplinary practice. Her writing has been widely anthologized and published in Foglifter Magazine, Cream City Review, HYSTERIA Magazine, make/shift Magazine, and Yellow Medicine Review: A Journal of Indigenous Literature, Art and Thought, among others.

The artist’s work has received support from the Mike Kelley Artist Project Grant, MAP Fund, Tosa Studio Award, Windgate Craft Fellowship, and the Jackson Literary Award. She has performed and exhibited at institutions such as the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA) and the de Young Museum, and is currently an adjunct professor at the California Institute for Integral Studies and an artist in residence at the California College of the Arts.

Based in Oakland, California, Mooney has recently been featured in a number of group exhibitions including “Sculptures” (2018) at Andrew Kreps in New York and “School of Chairs” (2018) at San Francisco’s 500 Capp St. From 2013 to 2014, Mooney directed the “Doubt It/Talk Series,” a yearlong experimental lecture platform and affiliated exhibition program.

Their recent solo exhibitions include “Carrier” (2017) at Kunstverein Braunschweif, the 2017 SECA Art Award Exhibition at SFMOMA, and “Near Passerine” (2015) at Pied-á-terre in Ottscille, Pennsylvania. They are also currently writing for Flash Art’s In Residence column.

