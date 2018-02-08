Inés Katzenstein Named Inaugural Director of MoMA’s Research Institute for Latin American Art

The Museum of Modern Art in New York announced today that Inés Katzenstein has been appointed the inaugural director of its new Patricia Phelps de Cisneros Research Institute for the Study of Art from Latin America. She will also serve as the museum’s curator of Latin American art. Katzenstein previously worked in the institution’s publications department earlier in her career. She returns to MoMA from Buenos Aires where she founded the art department at the Universidad Torcuato Di Tella.

“We are delighted to welcome Inés Katzenstein back to MoMA in her dual role as director of the Cisneros Institute and curator of Latin American art,” said MoMA director Glenn Lowry. “Her breadth of experience in both museums and education—and particularly the innovative and provocative programs she has pioneered at the Universidad Torcuato Di Tella in Buenos Aires—combined with her extensive knowledge of art in Latin America are precisely what we need to launch our new institute and to maintain and expand our robust acquisition and exhibition programs.”

Katzenstein has curated numerous exhibitions in Argentina and abroad. She served as curator of the Argentine pavilion at the Fifty-Second Venice Biennale and cocurator of the Zona Franca, Mercosur Biennial in 2007. Prior to her appointment at the Universidad Torcuato Di Tella in 2008, Katzenstein was a curator at the Malba-Colección Costantini in Buenos Aires and an assistant to the editor-in-chief of MoMA’s Listen, Here, Now! Argentine Art in the 1960s (2004), the first volume on Latin America in the International Program’s ongoing primary documents publications series. Katzenstein has a master’s degree in curatorial studies and art criticism from Bard College, and a degree in communications from the University of Buenos Aires.

Located at MoMA’s main location on 11 West Fifty-Third Street, the Cisneros Research Institute was launched after Patricia Phelps de Cisneros, the philantropist and longtime MoMA trustee, gifted the museum 102 works by artists such as Lygia Clark, Hélio Oiticica, and Alejandro Otero in October of 2016. The arts patron donated an additional ninety works to MoMA in January.