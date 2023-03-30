Influential Collector Myriam Ullens Shot Dead

Myriam Ullens, who with her husband, Guy, helped bring Chinese contemporary art to global attention, was fatally shot in a car outside her home in Lasne, Belgium, on the morning of March 29. She was seventy. According to multiple Belgian news outlets, her stepson Nicholas is believed to have been the gunman. Flemish news site VRT reported that the pair had been in conflict “for years” over an inheritance matter, with Nicholas accusing his stepmother of squandering the Ullenses’s fortune after Guy suffered a stroke. Ullens, who had been shot four times in the head, was declared dead at the scene. The Daily Mail reports that Guy Ullens sustained a gunshot wound to the leg during the incident.

Born in 1952, Ullens in 1993 founded Happy House Kathmandu, a Nepalese organization supporting undernourished infants. She married Guy in 1999, and the couple together assembled a collection of roughly two thousand works. While many were by American and European artists, including Tracey Emin, Rashid Johnson, and J. M. W. Turner, most were by contemporary Chinese artists, among them Huang Yong Ping, Wang Jianwei, and Xu Zhen. In 2007, the Ullenses auctioned off their Turner paintings in order to fund the Ullens Center for Contemporary Art, which they launched in Beijing the following year. Now known as the UCCA Center for Contemporary Art, the private museum has additional branches, in Beidaihe and Shanghai, and is considered one of China’s top contemporary art institutions. In 2017, the museum was sold to a group of Chinese investors led by private equity group Lunar Capital.

“The vision and passion of Myriam Ullens—her love for art, belief in cultural exchange, and commitment to helping others—are at the core of UCCA’s history and values,” said UCCA director Philip Tinari in a statement. “We are shocked and saddened by her death, and will remember her strength, style, creativity, and generosity as we carry forward the work of the institution that she and Guy so generously founded and nurtured through its first decade.”

