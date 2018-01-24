Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston Announces New Curatorial Appointments

The Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston announced today that Ellen Tani, currently the Andrew W. Mellon Postdoctoral Curatorial Fellow at Bowdoin College Museum of Art, will join the organization as its new assistant curator. In addition to Tani’s appointment, Ruth Erickson was promoted to curator and Jeffrey De Blois and Jessica Hong were named assistant curators.

“Ruth, Jeff, Jessica, and Ellen each bring unique skill sets, varied interests, enthusiasm, and energy to the ICA, and they will all play a central role in shaping the museum’s future program,” chief curator Eva Respini said. “These four talented, bright, and creative individuals will no doubt carry forward ICA’s mission to be a laboratory for new ideas.”

While at the Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Tani organized the exhibition “Art and Resolution: 1900 to Today” (2016) and is currently developing “Second Sight: the Paradox of Vision in Contemporary Art,” which will open this spring. Erickson first joined the ICA in 2012 as a research fellow for the exhibition “Leap Before You Look: Black Mountain College 1933–57” (2015). She was then hired as assistant curator and promoted to associate curator in 2016. De Blois joined the ICA in 2015, and since then he has organized “The Freedom of Information” portion of “First Light: A Decade of Collecting at the ICA” (2016) and contributed to “Art in the Age of the Internet, 1989 to Today,” which will open on February 7. Since starting at the ICA in 2016, Hong has completed nine projects and is currently organizing Arthur Jafa’s first exhibition in Boston as well as the ICA’s presentation of “We Wanted a Revolution: Black Radical Women, 1965–85,” which will open in June.