International Museum Group Issues Guidelines for Reopening

The International Committee for Museums and Collections of Modern Art (CIMAM), a global network of museum professionals and industry membership organization, has released a set of guidelines for arts museums that are beginning to plan their reopening following prolonged closures due to the Covid-19 global health crisis.

Drawing from the procedures implemented by several institutions which began welcoming visitors again in March— including the National Gallery Singapore, M+ Hong Kong, and the Mori Art Museum—the document makes several recommendations about measures that should be put in place for visitor and staff safety as well as facility management and communicating with the public.

The guidelines suggest implementing mandatory temperature screening of all visitors before entry, collecting the contact information of all museumgoers at admission points, and turning away individuals who are traveling from areas where there have been recent outbreaks. The CIMAM also says that all events with one-hundred or more participants should be suspended and guided tours should be canceled. Limiting the number of visitors, staggering entry times, and encouraging people to wear masks are also steps which can be taken to ensure guests’ safety.

The document also outlines how to promote cleanliness practices by installing hand sanitizing stations and protecting staff by implementing more flexible working arrangements and allowing for remote work when possible. The frequency of the cleaning and disinfection of museum premises is also crucial and must be increased.

“The well being and health of our staff, our visitors and the many communities we serve, including artists and cultural producers, are of paramount importance,” the CIMAM said in a statement. “As each museum deals with their local circumstances and their needs and requirements, CIMAM reaffirms the importance of access to our collective institutions and collections as a universal right.”

