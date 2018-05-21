Interview Magazine to Fold Following Financial Turmoil

Interview Magazine, the publication founded by Andy Warhol in 1969 known for its intimate conversations between celebrities in fashion, art, and music—is folding after years of legal upheaval and a number of staff departures, according to the Observer, which reports that the magazine filed Chapter 7 bankruptcy and is liquidating its assets. The end of Interview arrives less than a year after the Village Voice, another downtown New York staple, drew its print publication to a close, going online-only.

Interview, dubbed “The Crystal Ball of Pop,” is shutting down after former editorial director Fabien Baron sued the publication for $600,000 earlier this month. The lawsuit came after Baron resigned from Interview in April, after a tenure of nearly a decade. Baron was apparently brought on to salvage the magazine, and did so—elevating the publication’s circulation to over 200,000 subscribers. But the ex-director claims that the magazine shorted him $500,000, and still owes his wife, the stylist Ludivine Poiblanc, $66,000. These alleged debts are only a couple among a litany of financial woes. Former associate publisher Jane Katz claims that she was unfairly fired and alleges that Interview owes her $230,000. Dan Ragone, former Interview president, claims the magazines owes him $170,000. Ex-employee Deborah Blasucci sued the company in February, claiming she was terminated for earning too much money. Additionally, three women have come forward accusing former creative director Karl Templer of sexual harassment, allegations Templer refutes.

To many, the magazine’s demise marks the end of an era. For decades, Interview’s portraits gave readers glimpses into celebrity life through striking photographs and (at first often unedited) transcripts. Early on, Warhol, who cofounded Interview with British journalist John Wilcock, would circulate the magazine for free among Manhattan’s artworld denizens, and oversaw editorial decisions in some manner until his death in 1987, upon which the magazine was sold to Brant Publications (billionaire art collector Peter Brant is the publication’s owner, his daughter Kelly the president). Warhol frequently conducted Q&As himself, and other early contributors include Truman Capote. Through its interviews’ focus on subjects’ intimate details, the magazine provided insights uncovered in other glossies. To its loyal readers, the magazine epitomized downtown cool and, like its founder’s art, redefined or distorted the concept of fame itself.

In 1990, former Artforum editor-in-chief Ingrid Sischy became its editor, a post she’d hold until 2008. Under Sischy’s editorship, Interview was transformed into an international magazine, its covers made into iconic real estate that featured luminaries from a diverse range of cultural industries. Sischy distilled the magazine in three words: “dishy but serious.” Following her resignation, the magazine “relaunched” in 2008, with Baron and Glenn O’Brien taking the helm. The magazine will now cease its run at the end of the year.