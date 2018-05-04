A.I.R. Announces 2018–19 Fellows
A.I.R. Gallery, the artist-run exhibition space in Brooklyn that supports risk-taking women artists, has announced the recipients of its 2018–19 fellowships: Melanie Crean, Isabella Cruz-Chong, Kim Dacres, Macon Reed, Gabriela Vainsencher, and Zhiyuan Yang.
Established by artist Stephanie Bernheim in 1993, the fellowship program is designed to generate opportunities for emerging and underrepresented self-identified women artists. This year, the fellows were selected by a panel comprising Rujeko Hockley, Lia Gangitano, and Lisa Oppenheim.
The six artists will receive their first New York solo exhibition at A.I.R., as well as lifelong support from the A.I.R. community. During a twelve-month period, the participants will also be invited to attend monthly professional development workshops and will receive studio visits with art professionals, mentoring by an A.I.R. artist, and curatorial support from A.I.R. staff.