Irene Hofmann will step down in January 2021 as executive director and chief curator of SITE Santa Fe, she announced today, citing a desire to create an opportunity for new voices to lead the institution as the reason behind her departure. Hofmann’s decade-long tenure was marked by a strong commitment to local artists and to bringing attention to underrecognized US artists, and by an expansion of the institution’s physical footprint.

“As I step down after a decade of rewarding work, I do so knowing that SITE is positioned well for the future. Forward-looking institutions like SITE benefit greatly from the infusion of new ideas and new voices,” said Hofmann in a statement. “I look forward to watching the next steps that SITE takes and will be cheering the team on as they move into the future.”

“We are extremely proud of Irene’s achievements over the last decade,” said Marleen.

De Bode, SITE’s board chair. With Hofmann’s imminent departure, the institution has hired a consultant to help set its future course. “Having just celebrated SITE’s milestone twenty-fifth anniversary, we look forward to exciting new opportunities in the next twenty-five years,” De Bode acknowledged.

Shortly after arriving at SITE Santa Fe, in October 2010, Hofmann initiated SPREAD, a community-driven crowdfunding event that has provided funding for and raised the visibility of New Mexico artists over the ensuing decade. Hofmann’s commitment to the state’s artists was also evidenced in the issues of SITElines produced during her tenure, all of which featured local artists. In 2014, she launched SITELines: New Perspectives on Art in the Americas, which reimagined the institution’s signature biennials with a focus on new artists and curators in an attempt to amplify underheard American voices while at the same time engaging with the local community. With previous board chair Andy Wallerstein, she spearheaded a $12 million fundraising campaign that led to the construction of a new building for SITE Santa Fe.

Clara Samoya, who joined SITE as director of finance and administration earlier this year, will serve as interim director while the institution conducts a search for a suitable replacement.

