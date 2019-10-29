Isabella Rjeille Appointed Curator at Museu de Arte de São Paulo Assis Chateaubriand

The Museu de Arte de São Paulo Assis Chateaubriand (MASP) in São Paulo, Brazil, announced that Isabella Rjeille has been promoted to curator. Rjeille joined MASP’s curatorial team in 2016 as assistant curator as well as head of the editorial department. Since then, she has curated the exhibitions “Feminist Histories: Artists After 2000” (2019), “Lucia Laguna: Neighborhood” (2018) and “Tracey Moffatt: Montages” (2017).

Rjeille will continue to helm the museum’s editorial department, which publishes ten publications a year. She is also currently curating “Senga Nengudi: Topologies” which will travel to MASP from Lenbachhaus in Münich in April 2020. Previously, Rjeille worked at the Fundação Bienal de São Paulo and served as curatorial assistant of the thirty-second Bienal de São Paulo, “Incerteza Viva” (Live Uncertainty), in 2016.

“At MASP, Rjeille has curated important monographic exhibitions—on Djanira, Tunga and Lucia Laguna—as well as a ground-breaking group show, ‘Feminist Histories,’ drawing on contemporary productions informed by feminist practices from all over the world,“ said Adriano Pedrosa, the museum’s artistic director. “In addition, she has worked on remarkable contemporary acquisitions for the museum in a short period, particularly in the context of a full year devoted to women artists at MASP.”

