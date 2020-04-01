Isimeme Omogbai Appointed Executive Director of College Art Association

The College Art Association (CAA) has welcomed Isimeme (Meme) Omogbai as its next executive director. Omogbai, the first American of African descent to chair the American Alliance of Museums, comes to the organization with decades of experience in the corporate, government, higher education, and museum sectors. She succeeds David Raizman, who has served as CAA’s interim executive director since July 2019.

“I am joining CAA at an unprecedented period in world history as people across the globe are trying to understand what COVID-19 means for their families, communities, and organizations,” Omogbai said in a statement. “As I embark on this new role, I want to emphasize that maintaining the health, well-being, and safety of our staff, membership, and stakeholders is and will always be a top priority.”

Omogbai will collaborate with board members and staffers to develop the association’s strategic plans in collaboration with other board members and staffers and will oversee a wide variety of initiatives including the CAA Annual Conference, the career center, fellowship and grantmaking activities, and the publications program, which includes The Art Bulletin, Art Journal, Art Journal Open, and caa.reviews.

“Now more than ever there is a need to provide access to robust edifying visual arts experiences that are inclusive of diverse practices and practitioners for every adult and child, professional and student, nationality and race across the globe,” she said. “Together we can achieve these objectives.”

