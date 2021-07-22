Isolde Brielmaier Joins New Museum as Deputy Director

Isolde Brielmaier has been named deputy director of the New Museum in New York, the institution announced today. Brielmaier is to succeed Karen Wong, who, having served as the museum’s deputy director for nine years, will depart at the end of August to lead GBA/Guilty by Association, a new for-profit company focused on supporting underrepresented artists. Wong will remain affiliated with the New Museum as a creative consultant.

Brielmaier, who has served on the New Museum Board of Trustees since 2016, is currently curator at large at New York’s International Center of Photography. She holds a Ph.D. in art history from Columbia University and is currently on faculty at the Tisch School’s Department of Photography, Imaging, and Emerging Media at New York University. Previously, she has served as chief curator of exhibitions at Savannah College of Art and Design in Georgia; curator at the Bronx Museum in New York City; curator at large for the Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery at Skidmore College; and executive director and curator of arts, culture, and community for Westfield World Trade Center. Additionally, she has done consulting work for Prospect 3 in New Orleans and for Amazon Web Services’ first major artist commission, Suchi Reddy’s me + you, debuting this fall.

Brielmaier will oversee the museum’s external affairs and marketing as well as NEW INC, its incubator for art, design, and technology. Duties will also include supervising media partnerships, publications, and visitor experience.

“Isolde possesses a truly unique combination of talents, affinities, and experience,” Lisa Phillips, Toby Devan Lewis Director of the New Museum, said. “These qualities coupled her with her sound judgement and understanding of the many complexities facing our field will serve the New Museum well in its next chapter.”

ALL IMAGES