J. Paul Getty Trust Welcomes Board Member Drew Gilpin Faust

The J. Paul Getty Trust in Los Angeles announced that Drew Gilpin Faust will join the ranks of its board of trustees in September. Faust recently concluded an eleven-year term as president of Harvard University, where she remains a professor of history.

A distinguished historian of the Civil War and the American South, Faust was the founding dean of Harvard’s Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study. Previously, she taught history at the University of Pennsylvania, where she was a member of the faculty for twenty years. Faust is also the author of six books, including Mothers of Invention: Women of the Slaveholding South in the American Civil War (University of North Carolina Press, 1996) and This Republic of Suffering: Death and the American Civil War (Alfred A. Knopf, 2008), which was a finalist for a National Book Award and a Pulitzer Prize.

Faust has also served as a trustee of Bryn Mawr College, the Andrew Mellon Foundation, and the National Humanities Center, and is a member of the educational advisory board of the Guggenheim Foundation. She was also recently named a recipient of this year’s John W. Kluge Prize for Achievement in the Study of Humanity, an award administered by the Library of Congress that recognizes work in disciplines not covered by the Nobel Prizes.

“Drew brings extensive experience to the board,” said James Cuno, president of the J. Paul Getty Trust. “Her contributions to the humanities are of the greatest distinction and I look forward to working with her to further the Getty’s mission in the service of the world’s cultural heritage.”