Janet Cardiff and George Bures Miller Win Wilhelm Lehmbruck Prize

Canadian artists Janet Cardiff and George Bures Miller have been awarded the Wilhelm Lehmbruck Prize in honor of their life’s work, “which has opened up new perspectives for sculpture in the twentieth and twenty-first centuries,” the Lehmbruck Museum in Duisburg, Germany, announced on Thursday. Administered by the museum, the City of Duisburg, and the Rhineland Regional Council, the prize comes with 10,000 euros and an exhibition featuring the artists’ works, which will open in November 2021.

The husband-and-wife team is primarily known for creating multimedia installations, which have been exhibited in London’s National Gallery and New York’s Jewish Museum. They also produce works for theater, cinema, and radio. Recent projects include Thought Experiments in F# Minor (2019), a site-specific, immersive, video installation at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles; and “Cardiff & Miller” (2019), a solo exhibition at Museo de Arte Contemporaneo de Monterrey in Mexico.

The Lehmbruck Prize, which is named after the late sculptor Wilhelm Lehmbruck (1881–1919), is awarded to artists who have played an outstanding role in the development of sculpture. While the prize was supposed to be bestowed every five years, there was an eleven-year hiatus between 2006, when the prize went to Reiner Ruthenbeck, and 2017, when Rebecca Horn was honored. The Rhineland Regional Council, which is based in Cologne, helped reboot the award by providing this year’s prize money as well as funds to support the upcoming exhibition.

Cardiff and Miller will be presented with the prize at a ceremony that will take place on September 20 at the Lehmbruck Museum. Past winners of the prize include Nam June Paik (2001), Richard Long (1996), Richard Serra (1991), Joseph Beuys (1986), Claes Oldenburg (1981), Jean Tinguely (1976), Norbert Kricke (1971), and Eduardo Chillida (1966).

