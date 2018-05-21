Japanese Director Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Shoplifters Wins Palme d’Or at Cannes

Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Shoplifters, a moving portrait about a family of petty thieves trying to get by in Tokyo, has been awarded the prestigious Palme d’Or at the seventy-first edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Kore-eda accepted the honor from Cate Blanchett, the head of this year’s female dominated jury, on Saturday, May 19.

Spike Lee won the Grand Prix, the festival’s second prize, for his drama about a black detective who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan in the 1970s, BlacKkKlansman. Lebanese director Nadine Labaki’s Capernaum was given Cannes’ third prize, the Jury Prize. Polish filmmaker Pawel Pawlikowski took best director for his follow-up to the Oscar-winning Ida, Cold War. Samal Yeslyamova was named best actress for Sergey Dvortsevoy’s Ayka and best actor went to Marcello Fonte for Matteo Garrone’s Dogman.

Italian director Alice Rohrwacher’s Happy as Lazzaro and Iranian director Jafar Panahi’s 3 Faces as joint winners for best screenplay. Panahi as well as Russian filmmaker Kirill Serebrennikov had both been banned from attending the festival, following restrictions imposed by their countries. In addition, the jury announced that a Special Palme d’Or would be awarded. Jean-Luc Godard received the honor for his film The Image Book. Blanchett praised the film for “stretching the boundaries” of the art form and “defining and redefining cinema.”

This year’s festival will be remembered not only for its celebration of cinema, but for the platform it became for the voices speaking out on various causes. There were demonstrations on behalf of Brazilian Indians, racial equality, and the Palestinians who were killed in Gaza. The event was also marked by the #MeToo movement. Last week, eighty-two women protested gender inequality in the industry. The number of women on the red carpet is also symbolic, since it represents how many films directed by women have been considered for prizes at Cannes since 1946. The number of male-directed films that were prize contenders is 1,645.

As the ceremony was coming to close, Italian director Asia Argento delivered a momentous speech in which she called out the disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein for raping her at the festival, which she described as his “hunting ground,” in 1997. She left the audience with a powerful message: “I want to make a prediction. Harvey Weinstein will never be welcomed here again. He will live in disgrace, shunned by a film community that once embraced him and covered up for his crimes.”

She continued, “Even tonight sitting among you, there are those that need to be held accountable for their conduct against women. You know who you are. But, most importantly, we know who you are, and we will not allow you to get away with it any longer.”