Jaynelle Hazard Named Executive Director and Curator of Greater Reston Arts Center

The Greater Reston Arts Center (GRACE) in Reston, Virginia, has appointed Jaynelle Hazard as its new executive director and curator. Hazard joins the institution from the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton, Virginia, where she has served as the director of exhibitions for the last two years and has produced more than seventy-five shows.

“Jaynelle differentiated herself from a strong list of candidates with her inspiring contemporary curatorial vision and aesthetic since, first and foremost, we are a content organization dedicated to delivering the very best contemporary cultural experience,” said Robert Goudie, chair of the GRACE board. “And at a time when we are growing the strength of our voice in the regional and national cultural conversation, Jaynelle also brings strong connections to art networks in the DC region and New York.”

Hazard, who completed her master’s degree in art business at Sotheby’s Institute of Art in New York, previously worked for Blank Projects Art Gallery in Cape Town, South Africa, and the UBS art collection in New York. Commenting on her new role, which she will take up on April 13, Herden said: “I intend to expand GRACE’s already critically engaged practice by introducing new methods to advance scholarship; extend its reach in interdisciplinary experimentation of contemporary art and ideas; and engage audiences of all backgrounds and identities.”

