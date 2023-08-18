Jeanne Greenberg Rohatyn Leaving LGDR

Jeanne Greenberg Rohatyn, who since 2021 has collaborated with Brett Gorvy, Amalia Dayan, and Dominique Lévy to operate the international gallery LGDR, with locations in New York, Hong Kong, Paris, and London, is exiting the partnership. Greenberg Rohatyn plans to reopen Salon 94, her gallery at 3 East Eighty-Ninth Street; she will additionally return to her art advisory practice. Beginning next month, Lévy, Gorvy, and Dayan will collectively operate the gallery under its new name, Lévy Gorvy Dayan, at the 19 East Sixty-Fourth Street space that opened this past spring as the gleaming new flagship of LGDR. The trio will present curated exhibitions and serve their international clients as part of the newly formed Art Family Office.

Lévy Gorvy Dayan will inaugurate their new gallery with an exhibition of the work of Pierre Soulages, “From Midnight to Twilight,” which opens September 14 and is being mounted in collaboration the late artist’s family. The collective will maintain a presence at Paris + par Art Basel in October; the gallery will additionally partner with Rebecca Wei in Hong Kong on the outpost Lévy Gorvy Dayan and Wei. Salon 94 will relaunch in October with an exhibiton solo exhibition of new work by American sculptor Karon Davis, which will explore the archetype of the Black ballerina and the trope of sacrifice as it relates to dance.

“While we move forward as two separate galleries, the four of us will continue our collaborative activities that we have enjoyed and fostered for so many years,” the four gallerists said in a statement today. “We look forward to welcoming you to our respective galleries in the fall.”

The September 2021 merger of independent galleries Lévy Gorvy and Salon 94 and dealer Amalia Dayan into the single consortium LGDR was unusual at the time, with many in the art world speculating that the move was a response to the continued expansion of such monoliths as Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, Pace, and Zwirner.

