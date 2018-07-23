Jennifer Klahn Joins deCordova Sculpture Park as Deputy Director for External Affairs, Sarah Montross Appointed Curator

The deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum in Lincoln, Massachusetts, announced that Jennifer Klahn has been named deputy director for external affairs and Sarah Montross has been promoted to curator.

In her new role, Klahn will oversee all fundraising initiatives, including the development, membership, and corporate art loan program. Previously, Klahn held senior management roles at the Harvard University Art Museums and Historic New England. Most recently, she served as vice president of philanthropy at the Archaeological Institute of America, where she and her team ran a successful campaign for the institute’s operating endowment.

“Jennifer Klahn is a highly accomplished professional with a proven track record of success in several outstanding Boston area arts and culture organizations,” John B. Ravenal, executive director at the deCordova, said in a statement. “I’m delighted to welcome her to deCordova, where we’re already benefitting from her experience.”

In addition, Montross—who joined the deCordova as associate curator in June 2015—has been appointed curator. During her tenure at the institution, Montross has curated or co-curated numerous exhibitions—including “Screens: Virtual Material” (2017); “Cool Medium, Art, Television, and Psychedelia, 1960–1980” (2017); and “Expanding Abstraction: New England Women Painters, 1950 to Now” (2017)—and has worked on the deCordova’s PLATFORM series of commissioned outdoor projects.

Commenting on the appointment, Ravenal said, “Sarah Montross has consistently demonstrated vision, creativity, and intelligence with her curatorial projects and we’re delighted to recognize her enormous contribution to deCordova with this promotion.”