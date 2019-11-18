Jenny Dixon Joins Judd Foundation’s Board of Directors

The Judd Foundation, which was founded to preserve the legacy, works, and spaces of artist Donald Judd, has elected Jenny Dixon to its board of directors. Dixon most recently served as director of the Noguchi Museum in New York. She retired after nearly fifteen years at the helm of the institution at the end of 2017. Previously, she led the Public Art Fund, the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council, and the Bronx Museum of the Arts.

“A most formidable twentieth-century artist and voice, Donald Judd shall continue to resonate for years to come,” said Dixon. “It has been a great privilege to anchor the legacy of Isamu Noguchi through the Isamu Noguchi Foundation and Garden Museum. I look forward to contributing what I have learned in this capacity to Judd Foundation, to preserve the Judd legacy, and affirm his voice for the future.”

The foundation also announced that it has formed a new advisory committee to support the restoration of Judd’s spaces in Marfa, Texas, where the artist lived and worked. Cochaired by collector and philanthropist Suzanne Deal Booth, the committee will consist of Michael Govan, the director and CEO of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art; Fairfax Dorn, the foundation’s board chair; and Robert C. Beyer, the board treasurer. The members will oversee the preservation and refurbishment of six of the twenty-one buildings in Marfa.

