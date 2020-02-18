Jenny Waldman Appointed Director of UK’s Art Fund

Art Fund, the UK charitable organization based in London, has named Jenny Waldman its new director. Waldman comes to the institution after helming 14-18 NOW, the UK’s official arts program for the First World War Centenary, which partners with national arts and heritage organizations to commission new works by contemporary artists including John Akomfrah, William Kentridge, Susan Phillipsz, Yinka Shonibare, and Rachel Whiteread.

Previously, Waldman was a creative producer at the London 2012 Festival, which accompanied the 2012 Summer Olympics and Paralympics, and a public programs consultant for Somerset House Trust, where she commissioned largescale performances for Tate Modern and Tate Britain as well as site-specific art installations from 1999 to 2011.

Waldman succeeds Stephen Deuchar, who announced in September that after a decade as director he would be stepping down from his post on March 31. Deuchar joined Art Fund after serving as the first director of Tate Britain from 1998 to 2010, and oversaw the organization’s introduction of the National Art Pass, expansion of its grants budget, and preservation and commissioning of artworks.

“It’s a great honor and very exciting to join Art Fund at this point in its 117-year history,” said Waldman, who takes up the post on April 6 and will begin full-time on May 11. “Art Fund plays a crucial role in supporting museums and galleries across the UK and the opportunity to build on the impressive work that Stephen Deuchar and his team have done over the past decade is inspiring.”

