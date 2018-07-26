Jeu de Paume Director Marta Gili Resigns

After twelve years at the helm of the Jeu de Paume, the Paris museum dedicated to photography and new media, director Marta Gili will step down on October 16. Since she joined the institution in 2006, it has presented 180 exhibitions of historical and contemporary photography as well as video and online art. The museum professional is also credited with championing women photographers who featured prominently in her exhibition program.

Born in Barcelona in 1957, Gili has extensive experience in the fields of photography and contemporary art. From 1991 to 2005, she headed the Photography and Visual Arts Department of the La Caixa Foundation in Barcelona, and from 1983 to 1988, she was one of the organizers of the city’s Primavera Fotografica Biennale. She also served as curator of the 2002 and 2003 editions of the Printemps de Septembre in Toulouse.

During her tenure at the Jeu de Paume, Gili worked to raise its international profile by developing partnerships with institutions across the globe and by spearheading a number of jointly produced exhibitions, such as the upcoming show dedicated to Dorothea Lange, which was co-organized with the Barbican Art Gallery in London and the Oakland Museum of California. Additionally, in 2010, Gili developed an offshoot of the Jeu de Paume at the Château de Tours, allowing it to display its photography collection in the French provinces. Since the partnership, the institutions have collaborated on exhibitions devoted to the Nadar studio, Émile Zola, André Kertész, and Jacques Henri Lartigue, among others.