Jhaveri Contemporary Moves to Larger Mumbai Space

Jhaveri Contemporary has announced that, after eight years in the Malabar Hill neighborhood of Mumbai, the gallery is relocating. It will move to a new larger home in the city’s historic area of Colaba. The new space, which is situated on the third floor of a nineteenth-century mansion on Mereweather Road, will triple the gallery’s footprint.

Comprising two exhibition spaces, the new gallery boasts thirteen-foot ceilings, concrete walls, exposed beams, and large windows that let in an abundance of natural light. The gallery will also have two balconies with views of the Gateway of India and the Arabian Sea. A group exhibition that explores the gallery’s journey from its opening in 2010 until now will inaugurate the space. Over the years, Jhaveri Contemporary has showcased the work of artists such as Simryn Gill, Rana Begum, and Raghubir Singh, among others. The gallery’s cofounders, Amrita and Priya Jhaveri, who are sisters, also staged the first public exhibition of the Mumbai-born and UK-based artist Anish Kapoor’s work in India.

“We cannot wait to share the new space with the city we love and would like to thank all the Jhaveri Contemporary artists, our colleagues, collaborators and collectors for their support over the past eight years,” Amrita and Priya Jhaveri said in a statement. “We hope the new gallery will inspire artists and curators to present exciting exhibitions that engage and enlighten by turn.”

Together, the sisters collaborated on the book 101: A Guide to 101 Modern and Contemporary Indian Artists (India Book House, 2005). Prior to opening the gallery, Amrita, an expert in modern and contemporary Indian art, helped establish the presence of Christie’s in India in the mid-1990s before setting up her own independent consultancy. Priya worked with the nonprofit organization Point of View (POV) before joining her sister Amrita’s art consultancy in 2006. Since Amrita is currently based in London, Priya oversees the gallery’s operations and exhibitions program from Mumbai.