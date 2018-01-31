Jiakun Architects Commissioned for 2018 Serpentine Galleries Pavilion in Beijing

The Serpentine Galleries have commissioned Jiakun Architects to design its 2018 pavilion in the Wangfujing neighborhood of Beijing, reports Lisa Movius of the Art Newspaper. Since 2000, the gallery has selected different architects—among them Zaha Hadid, Jean Nouvel, Francis Kéré, and Frank Gehry—to create these structures for various social and cultural events. This, however, is the first time the pavilion will appear outside of London (other pavilions have been reinstalled in different countries after debuting in London).

The design was selected by a committee that included Hans Ulrich Obrist, Serpentine Galleries’ artistic director; Yana Peel, Serpentine’s CEO; and architect David Adjaye, who is also a Serpentine trustee. Jiakun Architects, founded by Liu Jiakun in 1999, based their plan for the structure on Confucian principles.