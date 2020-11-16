Jil Weinstock Named Director of Baxter St at CCNY

New York arts nonprofit Baxter St at the Camera Club of New York has named Jil Weinstock director of the organization. Weinstock, who will assume her new post on November 19, was previously artistic director at the Children’s Museum of the Arts, New York.

“I’m honored to work with Baxter St and joyfully return to my beginnings in photography,” said Weinstock in a statement. “In addition to nurturing the growth and development of Baxter’s diverse community of artists and supporters, I look forward to amplifying new voices through its rigorous lens-based exhibition and public programming and embarking on a forward-thinking strategic vision based on collaboration and partnerships.”

Weinstock is a practicing artist working in mixed media who has done residencies at the American Academy in Rome and the Museum of Art and Design in New York. She holds a joint MFA from the University of California Berkeley and the San Francisco Art Institute, and earlier in her career worked at the Whitney Museum of American Art and the Drawing Center, both in New York.

Established in 1884, the Camera Club of New York is one of the city’s oldest artist-run nonprofit spaces, and was instrumental in launching the careers of Alfred Stieglitz and Paul Strand, among others. Revamped and renamed Baxter St at CCNY a few years ago, the organization serves as an incubator for what it describes as emerging “lens-based” artists, many working in photography and video. In addition to partnering with the National YoungArts Foundation, Aperture, and the International Center of Photography—Bard MFA program, Baxter St at CCNY hosts exhibitions, artists-in-residence, and an annual zine fair.

