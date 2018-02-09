Joan Gallery Relocates to Downtown Los Angeles

The nonprofit gallery JOAN is moving from the West Adams neighborhood in Los Angeles to a 3,000-square-foot space downtown. The gallery will be located on the seventh floor of the Bendix Building, which is also home to gallery Chateau Shatto and several artist studios.

Summer Guthery, a founder and director of JOAN, cited rising rents as part of the reason for the change. She told Maximilíano Durón of Artnews that the gallery plans on staging major performance works in the new space and will now focus on expanding its board and membership program.

A solo show of LA native Sam Anderson will inaugurate the space. Featuring new sculptures and a video work, the exhibition will open on February 17.