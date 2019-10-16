Joan Jett Blakk Wins 2019 Queer|Art Prize for Sustained Achievement

Queer|Art, the New York City–based organization dedicated to the creative and professional development of LGBTQ+ artists, named Joan Jett Blakk, also known as Terence Alan Smith, the drag performer and political activist who ran for president of the United States in 1992 to draw attention to the AIDS epidemic, the winner of its $10,000 sustained achievement award.

Anele, jumatatu m. poe & Jerome Donte Beacham, Ja’Tovia, Sarah Hennies were also selected as finalists for the HBO-sponsored Queer|Art|Prize, which honors recent contributions to queer culture. The artists will be honored at an award ceremony on November 1 at the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Center, where the winner of the $10,000 recent work prize will be revealed. The event coincides with the opening of the 2018–2019 Queer|Art|Mentorship Annual exhibition, the end-of-year showcase of new work by graduating fellows of Queer|Art’s mentorship program.

“A prize that is specifically devoted to LGBTQ+ artists and that includes a substantial financial award is all too rare,” said Queer|Art executive director Travis Chamberlain. “Queer|Art|Prize represents a natural outgrowth of Queer|Art’s work and values by honoring LGBTQ+ artists across generations and disciplines. These awards, and the ceremony that accompanies them, confirm the impact of our programming and support on a national level.”

