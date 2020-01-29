Joan Mitchell Foundation Names 2020 Artists in Residence

The Joan Mitchell Foundation announced today that thirty-seven artists were selected to participate in its artist-in-residence program at its center in New Orleans. The 2020 cohort is made up of eight New Orleans–based artists and twenty-nine artists from fourteen other states including California, Oregon, Ohio, Texas, Vermont, Florida, and New York. The residents will receive studio space on the center’s two-acre campus as well as a $600 monthly stipend.

“The 2020 artists’ work represents an incredible spectrum of formal and conceptual approaches, and an engagement with place, culture, identity, and the importance of the creative process in ways that feel timely and deeply meaningful,” said Toccarra A. H. Thomas, director of the Joan Mitchell Center. “The residency program provides a platform for participants to continue to develop their work, share ideas and innovations, and to be inspired in new ways through dialogue with other artists, arts professionals, and the local community as well as by the unique history and culture of New Orleans.”

Established by the Foundation in 2015, the Joan Mitchell Center has hosted more than two hundred artists since its inception. The residents are chosen through a multi-tiered process that includes a review by a five-person panel, comprising artists, curators, and arts professionals, which takes the artists’ studio practice and body of work into consideration as well as the impact the residency may have on the artists’ careers.

The full list of 2020 artists-in-residence is as follows:

Sarah Amos, Enosburg Falls, VT

Scott Andresen, New Orleans

Olive Ayhens, Brooklyn, NY

Elenora “Rukiya” Brown, New Orleans

Andrea Carlson, Chicago

Cindy Cheng, Baltimore

Oreen Cohen, Pittsburgh

Yanira Collado, North Miami, FL

Pamela Council, New York

Lauren Davies, Cleveland

Florine Demosthene, New York

Theo Eliezer, New Orleans

AnnieLaurie Erickson, New Orleans

Kasimu Harris, New Orleans

Elana Herzog, New York

LaToya M. Hobbs, Baltimore

Sedrick Huckaby, Benbrook, TX

Ariston Jacks, Baltimore

Lisa Jarrett, Portland, OR

Yashua Klos, Brooklyn, NY

Daniela Leal, New Orleans

Deborah Luster, New Orleans

Kaori Maeyama, New Orleans

Rose Nestler, Brooklyn, NY

Ebony G. Patterson, Chicago

Pat Phillips, Pineville, LA

Juan Carlos Quintana, Oakland, CA

Jamea Richmond-Edwards, Silver Spring, MD

Julia Rooney, New York

Rebecca Rose, Davenport, FL

Katy Schimert, New York

Elizabeth Simonson, Minneapolis

Laura Spector, Houston

Stephanie Syjuco, Oakland, CA

Hui-Ying Tsai, Brooklyn, NY

Jose Villalobos, San Antonio

Antoine Williams, Greensboro, NC

Installation view of Oreen Cohen’s “Unfurl” (2018). Courtesy of the Joan Mitchell Foundation.

