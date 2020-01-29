Joan Mitchell Foundation Names 2020 Artists in Residence
The Joan Mitchell Foundation announced today that thirty-seven artists were selected to participate in its artist-in-residence program at its center in New Orleans. The 2020 cohort is made up of eight New Orleans–based artists and twenty-nine artists from fourteen other states including California, Oregon, Ohio, Texas, Vermont, Florida, and New York. The residents will receive studio space on the center’s two-acre campus as well as a $600 monthly stipend.
“The 2020 artists’ work represents an incredible spectrum of formal and conceptual approaches, and an engagement with place, culture, identity, and the importance of the creative process in ways that feel timely and deeply meaningful,” said Toccarra A. H. Thomas, director of the Joan Mitchell Center. “The residency program provides a platform for participants to continue to develop their work, share ideas and innovations, and to be inspired in new ways through dialogue with other artists, arts professionals, and the local community as well as by the unique history and culture of New Orleans.”
Established by the Foundation in 2015, the Joan Mitchell Center has hosted more than two hundred artists since its inception. The residents are chosen through a multi-tiered process that includes a review by a five-person panel, comprising artists, curators, and arts professionals, which takes the artists’ studio practice and body of work into consideration as well as the impact the residency may have on the artists’ careers.
The full list of 2020 artists-in-residence is as follows:
Sarah Amos, Enosburg Falls, VT
Scott Andresen, New Orleans
Olive Ayhens, Brooklyn, NY
Elenora “Rukiya” Brown, New Orleans
Andrea Carlson, Chicago
Cindy Cheng, Baltimore
Oreen Cohen, Pittsburgh
Yanira Collado, North Miami, FL
Pamela Council, New York
Lauren Davies, Cleveland
Florine Demosthene, New York
Theo Eliezer, New Orleans
AnnieLaurie Erickson, New Orleans
Kasimu Harris, New Orleans
Elana Herzog, New York
LaToya M. Hobbs, Baltimore
Sedrick Huckaby, Benbrook, TX
Ariston Jacks, Baltimore
Lisa Jarrett, Portland, OR
Yashua Klos, Brooklyn, NY
Daniela Leal, New Orleans
Deborah Luster, New Orleans
Kaori Maeyama, New Orleans
Rose Nestler, Brooklyn, NY
Ebony G. Patterson, Chicago
Pat Phillips, Pineville, LA
Juan Carlos Quintana, Oakland, CA
Jamea Richmond-Edwards, Silver Spring, MD
Julia Rooney, New York
Rebecca Rose, Davenport, FL
Katy Schimert, New York
Elizabeth Simonson, Minneapolis
Laura Spector, Houston
Stephanie Syjuco, Oakland, CA
Hui-Ying Tsai, Brooklyn, NY
Jose Villalobos, San Antonio
Antoine Williams, Greensboro, NC