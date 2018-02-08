Joan Mitchell Foundation Names Artists for Its 2018 Residency Program

The Joan Mitchell Foundation announced today the artists participating in its 2018 Artist-in-Residence program, hosted by the organization’s center in the historic Faubourg neighborhood of New Orleans. All of the artists will be provided with a private studio space and a stipend for up to five months—essentially the space and time to create new work.

The artists who were awarded residencies are Laylah Ali, Nicole Awai, Louise Mouton Johnson, Jessica Lagunas, James Luna, Gina Phillips, John W. Taylor, Ashley Teamer, John Isiah Walton, Valerie Piraino, Hannah Chalew, Cecilia Fernandes, Heidi Lau, Natalie McLaurin, Ralph Pugay, Portland, Bob Snead, and Cullen Washington Jr. The foundation is also collaborating with 3Arts, a Chicago-based nonprofit that supports and promotes underrepresented artists, to bring Chicago-based artist Jo Cattell and Los Angeles-based artist David Leggettto the center.

“The city of New Orleans is home to an incredibly diverse array of creative individuals, and its rich history and culture provide fertile ground for experimentation, dialogue, and the exchange of ideas among people of vastly different walks of life. It is among the many reasons the foundation chose to open the center here. Embracing this community and fostering engagement that spans the local and national, the historic and contemporary is at the core of the center’s residency program. We are always so inspired by the achievements of our resident artists, and the ways in which this city influences their work,” said Gia M. Hamilton, director of the Joan Mitchell Center. “And we are particularly excited to welcome the 2018 residents, as we celebrate the city’s Tricentennial and recognize the incredible vibrancy of New Orleans’s artistic community.”