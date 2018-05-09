Joan Mitchell Foundation Names Kay Takeda Senior Director of Artist Programs

The Joan Mitchell Foundation announced today that Kay Takeda has been appointed senior director of artist programs. Takeda has held various leadership positions since 2005 and comes to the foundation from the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council, where she serves as vice president of grants and services. She will take up the post on June 4.

“Joan Mitchell was not only at the vanguard of American abstraction, but forward-thinking in endowing a foundation to assist generations of artists in developing and sharing their creative work,” Takeda said. “This is a mission I have long shared and it’s an honor to help steward such an important vision and resource into the future. I look forward to working with the foundation’s staff and board to advance artists’ research, current practices, and creative legacies as vitally interconnected endeavors.”

The foundation is also currently accepting applications for its New Orleans Local Artist Studio Program, which invites emerging local artists to engage with the city and develop sustainability plans. The open call for applications for the residency ends on June 11.