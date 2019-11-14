Joana Choumali Wins Eighth Prix Pictet

Ivorian photographer Joana Choumali has been named the eighth winner of the Prix Pictet, a global award for photography that was established by the Prix Pictet group in 2008 to draw attention to issues of sustainability. The theme of this year’s award was Hope. Choumali, the first African artist to win the award, was presented with the prize at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London on Wednesday night. The ceremony marked the opening of an exhibition of works by all twelve of the shortlisted artists.

Choumali was selected for her series “Ça va aller (it will be ok),” which was taken three weeks after the terrorist attack on beach resorts in Grand Bassam on Sunday March, 13 2016, which left sixteen people dead dozens injured. Shot with her iPhone, most of the pictures capture empty spaces, and people by themselves walking or sitting alone. Choumali titled the works after a common Ivorian phrase, the artist’s way of drawing attention to how people deal with mental health issues in the country. She then embroidered ornate patterns over the images.

“This work is a way to address the way Ivorian people deal with trauma and mental health,” Choumali remarked. “Each stitch was a way to recover, to lay down the emotions, the loneliness, and mixed feelings I felt. Adding embroidery on these street photographs was an act of channeling hope and resilience.”

