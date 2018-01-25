João Ribas to Lead the Museu de Arte Contemporânea de Serralves

The Museu de Arte Contemporânea de Serralves in Porto, Portugal, announced today that João Ribas, the institution’s deputy director and chief curator, has been appointed director. He succeeds Suzanne Cotter, who stepped down from the post last year. She recently joined Luxembourg’s Musée d’Art Moderne Grand-Duc Jean as director.

In a statement, the museum’s board of directors said Ribas was chosen to lead the institution because of his in-depth knowledge of Portuguese art, international experience, and thorough understanding of Serralves. It also praised his “remarkable capacity to think about artistic phenomena in the context of contemporary critical thought” and his programmatic vision for the museum, calling it “highly structured, stimulating, and refreshing.”

Ribas was born in Braga, Portugal, in 1979, and lived in the United States for twenty-six years before he returned to Portugal in 2014. Ribas curated the fourth edition of the Ural Biennial last year and served as a curator at the MIT List Visual Arts Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts, from 2009 to 2013, and at the Drawing Center in New York from 2007 to 2009. He has taught at the Yale University School of Art, the Rhode Island School of Design, and the School of Visual Arts in New York, and has published articles in Artforum, Mousse, Afterall, and Artnews.

The selection committee that appointed Ribas included Ana Pinho, president of Serralves’s board of directors; Isabel Pires de Lima and Manuel Ferreira da Silva, vice presidents of the museum; Vicente Todolí, artistic director of Pirelli HangarBicocca in Milan; Laurent Le Bon, president of the Picasso National Museum in Paris; and Jochen Volz, director of the Pinacoteca of the State of São Paulo.