John Driscoll (1950–2020)

Collector and gallerist John Driscoll, owner of Driscoll Babcock Gallery, has died at the age of seventy from coronavirus. Founded in 1852, Babcock Galleries specialized in the secondary market of works by Franz Kline, Willem de Kooning, John Singleton Copley, Andy Warhol, and contemporary and modern American painting. Driscoll joined in 1987, overseeing the gallery’s move from Fifth Avenue to West Twenty-Fifth Street and rebranding in 2012.

Driscoll, who earned his masters and doctorate in art history from Pennsylvania State University, previously worked as a graduate assistant at the university’s Palmer Museum of Art and eventually its first registrar. In 2018, he gifted 140 American works on paper to the museum, including pieces by Edwin Howland Blashfield, William Trost Richards, and John Vanderlyn. Other donations to the museum by Driscoll included paintings by Arthur B. Davies, Sanford Robinson Gifford, Tomkins Harrison Matteson, and Benjamin West. In addition to serving on the Palmer’s advisory board, he was on the visiting committee of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s department of drawing and prints. “Drawing on a Legacy: Highlights from the John Driscoll American Drawings Collection” opened in January at the Palmer Museum of Art and is currently on view through June.

“The family and staff of Driscoll Babcock galleries mourn the loss of an inimitable scholar, gracious mentor, generous patron, and most importantly a great friend,” the gallery said in a statement. “His integrity, intelligence, kindness, humor, and dedication to art inspired all who knew him.”

