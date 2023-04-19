John Tain to Curate Third Lahore Biennale

John Tain has been announced as the curator of Lahore Biennale 03, which will open February 9, 2024. This iteration of the biennial will explore themes of ecology and sustainable futures. Speaking at an April 17 press conference, Tain pointed to recent floods and agricultural disasters in Pakistan and to the urban pollution and social inequality rampant in the nation. “These challenges are huge, especially [in] the mega cities such as Lahore which face migration from agriculture regions and population growth,” he said. “Lahore is a city which has doubled in size in the last decades and looks to double in size again if things don’t change as a result such cities face environmental degradation, poor air quality, lack of water, loss of open spaces and noise pollution.” Noting the importance of contributions by local artists in addressing the biennial’s themes, he stressed the need to invite international artists to participate as well, underscoring “that Lahore is not alone in confronting challenges caused by climate change.”

Tain is head of research at the Art Asia Archive, Hong Kong. From 2001 to 2017, he served as curator of modern and contemporary collections at the Getty Research Institute, Los Angeles. His recent curatorial projects include 2020’s “Crafting Communities” at the Asia Art Archive, which centered on the history Thai feminist biennial Womanifesto; “Out of Turn,” cocurated with Meenakshi Thirukode at Serendipity Arts Festival, Goa, India, in 2018; “Yasuhiro Ishimoto: Someday, Chicago,” cocurated with Jasmine Alinder at the DePaul Art Museum, Chicago, that same year; and 2013’s “In Focus: Ed Ruscha,” cocurated with Virginia Heckert at the J. Paul Getty Museum, Los Angeles. Tain succeeds Hoor Al Qasimi, president and founding director of the Sharjah Art Foundation, as curator of the Lahore Biennale. Al Qaisimi’s edition of the event took place in 2020 and was one of the last such international exhibitions to take place before the Covid-19 crisis spread across the globe, putting similar efforts on ice.

