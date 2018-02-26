Jonathan Watkins to Curate Ninth Edition of Quebec City’s Manif D’art

Quebec City’s biennial Manif d’art announced that Jonathan Watkins, director of the Ikon Gallery in Birmingham, England, has been named the curator of its ninth edition. Produced in collaboration with the Musée National des Beaux-Arts du Québec (MNBAQ), the event will take place in various venues throughout Quebec City between February 14 and April 21, 2019.

“Quebec is a remarkable city, intensely artistic in its character, brimming with creative energy and positive attitude,” Watkins said. “As much as possible, I intend to engage with it as a whole, to make a very international biennial whilst being mindful of where we are, to present an abundance of contemporary art that is at once stimulating, of the highest quality and relevant.”

Titled “Small Between the Stars, Large Against the Sky,” the biennial will be mounted in collaboration with Manif d’art’s general and artistic director Claude Bélanger, MNBAQ’s contemporary art curator Bernard Lamarche, and the biennial’s assistant curator Michelle Drapeau. The theme of art and nature is partially inspired by a song by Leonard Cohen (“Stories of the Street,” 1967) and Watkins’s recent trip to Quebec’s Laurentian forest.