Jordan Carter Joins Dia Art Foundation as Curator

New York’s Dia Art Foundation has announced that Jordan Carter will be joining the institution as curator. Carter, an associate curator at the Art Institute of Chicago since 2017, will assume his post at Dia in December, following the November opening of “Ray Johnson c/o,” which he co-organized with curator Caitlin Haskell at the Art Institute of Chicago.

Prior to joining the Art Institute, Carter was a curatorial fellow at the Walker Art Center, Minneapolis, and held positions at the Studio Museum in Harlem, New York, and at the Centre Pompidou Paris. He specializes in Fluxus and Conceptual art, making him a good fit at Dia, which is renowned for its collection of Minimalist and Conceptual art. “I look forward to contributing to Dia’s mission of championing and expanding the histories and legacies of Minimal and Conceptual art of the 1960s and ’70s, and engaging living artists in sustained and meaningful ways that extend these stakes and dialogues into the twenty-first century,” he said in a statement At the Art Institute of Chicago, Carter focused on Black artists, working on solo shows by Ellen Gallagher, Richard Hunt, and Benjamin Patterson. His hiring at Dia reflects that institution’s effort to diversify its collection, expanding on a push that began in 2002, when Dia acquired its first works by a female artist, Agnes Martin, and continued in the 2010s, when the organization purchased its first works by Black artists, acquiring pieces by Charles Gaines and Charles Whitten for its collection.

“Jordan Carter brings with him broad expertise in the period of art history that sits at the core of Dia’s collection,” said Dia director Jessica Morgan. “His curatorial interests also offer a vital expansion of this period and its enduring influence on contemporary art, that will be key to Dia’s programming in the coming years.”

