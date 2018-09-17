Joshua Roth (1978–2018)

Joshua Roth, the head of the fine arts division of Hollywood’s United Talent Agency (UTA), has died at the age of forty. The Los Angeles–based lawyer joined the agency—one of the top three talent agencies in the city with a clientele including Mariah Carey and Chris Pratt—to found its fine arts division in 2015 with the aim of helping visual artists secure funding for projects. He had previously worked as an art lawyer, advising clients such as the New York–based galleries Andrea Rosen, Venus Over Manhattan, and Regen Projects. The agency did not announce the cause of death, though a close source believes it was due to heart failure, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The agency opened their Beverly Hills–based multidisciplinary exhibition venue, UTA Artist Space, this summer. Under Roth, UTA Fine Arts has shown or collaborated with artists such as Larry Clark, Judy Chicago, Thomas Downing, Petra Cortright, Kenneth Noland, Maura Axelrod, and Ai Weiwei, who is set to open at the exhibition space on October 4. Roth also facilitated projects such as Rashid Johnson’s film adaptation of Richard Wright’s 1940 novel Native Son.

Roth had been collecting art since he was twenty-three, first purchasing a Raymond Pettibon drawing for $1,500. His acquisitions included works by Mike Kelley, Sam Durant, and Jonas Wood. His father is the established contemporary art collector Steven F. Roth, who sits on the boards of the Los Angeles County Museum of American Art and the Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, and is one of the founders of Creative Artists Agency.

“You look at artists’ careers these days, and it’s so much bigger than showing in the rarefied world of the gallery,” Roth said when he initiated the project. “They’re vital to a larger community.”

“Josh was a recognized and passionate expert, advocate and patron of the arts. More importantly, he was a wonderful man—devoted to his family, kind in spirit, and generous in every way. UTA is heartbroken today,” agency chairman Jim Berkus and CEO Jeremy Zimmer wrote in a public statement.

Roth is survived by his wife, Sonya, a former California attorney general and the current managing director of the Southern California branch of Christie’s, and their children Anabel, Colette, and Henry.

