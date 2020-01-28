Judy Chicago, Beverly Semmes Among Artists Added to Nasher Sculpture Center’s Collection

The Nasher Sculpture Center in Dallas has acquired three new works by Magdalena Abakanowicz, Judcy Chicago, and Beverly Semmes that were purchased through its Kaleta A. Doolin Acquisitions Fund for Women Artists. According to Doolin, the fund was launched in 2015 to “advance gender equality in the arts by including more women artists and their work in the Nasher’s collection, adding new ‘voices’ and filling in gaps in art history.”

Abakanowicz’s Untitled, 1980–83—one of the largest sisal weavings that the artist ever made—is the second work by Abakanowicz to enter the center’s collection; Chicago’s Rearrangeable Rainbow Blocks, 1965, made when the artist was still working under her married name, Judy Gerowitz, is one of her few surviving artworks from the mid-1960s and the 1970s; and Semmes’s Cake, 2012, is a large, red, ceramic vessel that appears as a tower of stacked pots standing on a base of diembodied handles.

The center also recently received a bequest from the late William B. Jordan—who was the first to present an exhibition of the Raymond and Patsy Nasher Collection, in 1978, at Southern Methodist University, where he was founding director of the Meadows Museum—and his husband Robert Dean Brownlee. The gift includes works by John Chamberlain, David McManaway, Joan Miró, and Claes Oldenburg.

