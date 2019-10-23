Junya Ishigami Wins Inaugural Obel Award for Architecture

Japanese architect Junya Ishigami has received the inaugural Obel Award for his Art Biotop Water Garden, a sprawling earthwork located at the foot of Mount Nasu in Tochigi, a prefecture north of Tokyo. Administered by the Henrik Frode Obel Foundation, the approximately $111,000 international prize honors outstanding contributions to architecture completed within the last five years. In addition to buildings, eligible projects include landscape designs, writings, and exhibitions.

When an entire forest was slated to be cut down due to the construction of a new hotel complex, Ishigami proposed moving it in its entirety to a nearby meadow. Comprising 318 trees and 160 ponds, Water Garden is an extension of Art Biotop Nasu, an artist retreat that runs a residency program and offers classes in pottery and glassmaking in addition to other programming. The architect rearranged the trees when he moved them, creating a maze of ponds and foliage.

“Ishigami’s architecture is the architecture of space, not of object, which is a departure from conventional architecture,” Martha schwartz, chair of the Obel Award jury said. “He discards the idea of architecture as a built, utilitarian structure by reversing the business-as-usual process, which is: building first, landscape second—if at all. Instead, with the project Water Garden, ishigami leaves us wondering: Is this architecture, landscape architecture, or art?”

Born in 1974 in Kanagawa prefecture, Japan, studied at Tokyo University of the Arts, before joining the architectural firm and founding his own studio, Junya Ishigami + Associates, in 2004. Earlier this year, Ishigami designed the nineteenth Serpentine Pavilion, which commissioned by the Serpentine Galleries and erected in London’s Hyde Park in June. In 2010, he won the Golden Lion at the twelfth Venice Architecture Biennale.

Selected by a jury comprising Schwartz, architects Louis Becker and Kjetil Trædal Thorsen, and philosopher Wilhelm Vossenkuhl, Ishigami received the prize at an award ceremony in Aalborg, Denmark, the birthplace of the late Danish businessman Henrik Frode Obel (1942-2014), on October 22.

