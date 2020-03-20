Kahlil Joseph Wins 2020 Eye Art & Film Prize

Amsterdam’s Eye Filmmuseum has named American filmmaker Kahlil Joseph the winner of this year’s Eye Art & Film Prize, an annual $29,500 award established to support artists whose practice spans film and visual arts. Joseph melds cinema, music, fashion, and visual arts to produce large-scale installations that are rooted in history, literature, and memory, as well as video clips for artists including Kendrick Lamar, FKA twigs, and Beyoncé.

Sandra den Hamer, director of Eye Filmmuseum and chair of the prize jury, said: “[Joseph’s] work focuses on the experience of African Americans in the United States. He presents his political commentary in an elegant, almost alluring way, in beautiful, carefully arranged installations with a unique visual style.”

Born in Seattle, Washington, in 1981, Joseph is based in Los Angeles, and serves as artistic director for the city’s Underground Museum, which was established by his late brother, the artist Noah Davis. Joseph’s work has been exhibited at the Frye Museum, Seattle; Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles; and the New Museum, New York. He has previously received the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Fellowship (2016) and the Los Angeles Artadia Award (2017).

Previous recipients of the Eye prize, which was established in 2015, include Wang Bing, Francis Alÿs, and Meriem Bennani.

ALL IMAGES